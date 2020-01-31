KLM cancels all flights to China because of fear of the corona virus

The Dutch airline will stop all flights to China from Monday to stop the spread of the corona virus. Almost 10,000 people are now infected with the disease and 213 have died. There have been several cases in Europe.

Flights to and from some cities have already been canceled and Beijing and Shanghai will follow on Monday, the airline has confirmed. The last flights are being carried out “to enable as many customers as possible to return to Amsterdam,” said a spokesman for the airline.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel advice to China on Thursday. It is recommended not to travel to Hubei Province, where the Wuhan epicenter is located. Travel to the rest of China should only be undertaken if it is really necessary.

