Klobuchar is given a moment and hopes that she can do it

People often say that candidate debates in presidential campaigns don’t make much of a difference.

Don’t say that to Amy Klobuchar. The senator’s performance over the weekend was like a switch flipped over for her campaign.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire area code with 60 percent of the vote four years ago, remains the person to beat tomorrow.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg came to the state as a hot candidate for his victory as a delegate to the faulty Iowa rallies, hoping to overtake Sanders.

But Klobuchar now appears to be an unexpected and unpredictable force when the main New Hampshire campaign ends.

It attracts the largest amount of its campaign, and surveys show that it is on the rise, which brings complications not only for Buttigieg, but also for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar tries to maximize her newfound attention. Yesterday she added extra breaks to her busy schedule, and at the last minute she hosted a late night event for Manchester, at a venue where US President Donald Trump held his area code. primary mega rally.

#NEW National Quinnipiac Survey:

Sanders 25%

Biden 17%

Bloomberg 15%

Warren 14%

Buttigieg 10%

Klobuchar 4%

All other 2% or less

– Political polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 10, 2020

Klobuchar made a brief stop at Tucker’s, a popular diner in Concord, where she found patrons at the stands and tables that warmed for her candidacy. When she asked reporters if she could feel any difference since the debate, she smiled broadly.

“A lot of people come out who have supported other candidates,” she said. “It’s everywhere. It’s really strange. I wish I had videos of it.”

Today Klobuchar filled the town hall in Exeter until it overflowed. She spoke on the anniversary of her announcement, which she gave in a snowstorm in Minnesota. On the eve of elementary school, she appealed to her audience to go to work in the past few hours and help her “surprise” the country tomorrow.

She has angered Trump, but is a happy warrior in the tradition of her home country.

Her speech was partly serious politics, partly focus on health care, education and business, partly stand-up comedy. Interrupted by someone in the audience at some point, she hesitated and then, with a laugh, called those in an overflow room upstairs for help. They reacted by stamping their feet in solidarity and making the audience and the candidates on the ground floor laugh.

New Hampshire voters are still getting to know Klobuchar, who spent most of her time in Iowa before trying to use her neighbor status for an important purpose. In the end, she finished fifth, which under normal circumstances would kill most candidates.

But this is not an ordinary year. Because the democratic race is so unsettled, no candidate, no matter how badly they do in the first competitions, will conclude that it is time to quit unless they run out of money. And maybe that won’t stop her for a few more weeks.

National Quinnipiac General Election Poll:

Bloomberg 51% (+9)

Trump 42%

Sanders 51% (+8)

Trump 43%

Biden 50% (+7)

Trump 43%

Klobuchar 49% (+6)

Trump 43%

Warren 48% (+4)

Trump 44%

Buttigieg 47% (+4)

Trump 43%

– Political polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 10, 2020

Klobuchar is lucky in another way. No other candidate has worried about them or seen them as a threat – at least so far. She was able to go on the offensive in the debates without much opposition. While Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden compete against each other, nobody attacks Klobuchar with time and money. That could change depending on what happens tomorrow. At the moment she has a free ride.

Klobuchar’s sudden rise may be at the expense of Biden and Warren.

Biden’s team is continuing its strategy in the first four competitions, trying to downplay possible disappointments in New Hampshire after the disappointments in Iowa. Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told a reporter at a Bloomberg News breakfast using a World Series analogy, “This is game 2 and we’re going all the way to game 7.”

A year ago, Warren was supposed to fight for supremacy among progressive voters in a kind of national duel against Sanders. But Warren’s third place in Iowa and a less than dominant performance in the Saint Anselm College debate have given Klobuchar an unexpected operating room.

None of this means that Klobuchar will be really successful if the votes are counted. The surveys show that she is competitive with Warren and Biden, but does not necessarily have the certainty that she will finish ahead of her unless she is on an unbreakable path. Your future depends both on the order of the finish and how close it comes to the leaders.

The most significant potential effect that Klobuchar can achieve here is to further intensify the competition to become a moderate alternative to Sanders.

This was supposed to be Biden’s business card before Iowa happened – or more specifically, it was Sanders who intended to become the progressive alternative to Biden.

Buttigieg disrupted Biden’s plans, and when he came from Iowa, he tried to consolidate his position before the former vice president. This is still possible if he can drive through elementary school in another direct duel with Sanders. But it is also the case that he will have other moderates who are thinking about going to Nevada and South Carolina later in the month.

In some polls, Trump is now almost 95% recognized by the Republicans (94% in Gallup). This is still not a record. (W. Bush reached 99% in 2001, H. W. Bush reached 97% in 1991.) He disagrees with 53%, although he is on the rise. 49% even in Rasmussen, 43.8% on average 538. pic.twitter.com/Q4KypQHOhC

– Daniel Dale (@ ddale8), February 10, 2020

Klobuchar has limited resources and options other than trying to maximize the moment. Only where it can strike if New Hampshire voters really push it is a big question. She hasn’t proven that she can win votes from African Americans or Latinos, who by far play a bigger role in the next two competitions.

She said she has raised more than $ 3 million since the debate, but that’s a tiny fraction of what a candidate for Super Tuesday needs. It will thrive on press coverage, every available media interview it can collect, and other good debates.

The other option is that a solid finish for Klobuchar in New Hampshire Mike Bloomberg, former New York Mayor, opens the door further.

Bloomberg skips the first four competitions, a strategy that has never been used successfully, but looks better than the skeptics claimed at the moment.

Klobuchar has led a largely lonely campaign since her announcement a year ago, overshadowed by other candidates and overlooked by the media.

This changed in an instant here in New Hampshire. Her moment has come and she is exuberant on the occasion.

You can expect the verdict of the voters in a country that can both surprise and disappoint.