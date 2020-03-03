[Klobuchar Officially Endorses Biden at Dallas Rally: ‘We Need to have to Unite Our Celebration and Our Country’]

Senator Amy Klobuchar joined Joe Biden at his Dallas rally tonight to officially endorse him following dropping out previously nowadays, in advance of Super Tuesday.

Klobuchar thanked every person who labored for and supported her campaign in advance of sayin, “It is time to change back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness.”

“If we expend the following four months dividing our celebration and likely at each individual other, we will spend the subsequent four decades seeing Donald Trump tear apart this state,” she ongoing. “We need to unite our occasion and our country… I believe that we can do this jointly, and that is why now I am ending my marketing campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Klobuchar endorsed Biden right after Pete Buttigieg gave his endorsement before Monday evening in Dallas.

