Klobuchar wins the satellite caucus in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was the outstanding winner of a “satellite” caucus in St. Petersburg on Monday night as part of the Iowa caucus.

For the first time, registered Iowa voters who were out of the country during the caucus had the opportunity to take the first litmus test of the 2020 presidential election.

The Pinellas County Caucus was one of more than 90 satellite caucuses worldwide.

“We really didn’t know how it would end,” said Snowbird and longtime Iowa Caucus Goer Gerry Monk.

120 members of the Iowa Democratic Party signed up for St. Pete Caucus at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 106 actually come to the Caucus.

Klobuchar earned more than twice as much support as runner-up Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend.

“We had no idea how strong their support would be,” said Monk. “But we were totally amazed and very happy.”

Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, found little support in St. Pete despite fierce campaigning.

The seven people who initially spoke out for him eventually supported Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished third, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think I was a little surprised that there wasn’t much Bernie involvement,” said Sanders supporter Lindsy White. “Although we are in Florida and there is a different population group in this room than in Iowa as a whole.”

Despite the different candidates, there was one thing most, if not all, could agree on.

“We love this weather!” Laughed Gerry Monk.

Klobuchar also won the next satellite meeting in Port Charlotte, followed by Buttigieg.

