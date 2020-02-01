Klopp: Liverpool doesn’t have to be busy doing sports in January

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and coach Jürgen Klopp celebrate after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on January 23, 2020. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said the Reds’ forward planning meant that there was no need to be busy in the January transfer window as they were approaching a first championship title for 30 years.

With only 14 games, Klopp’s men are 19 points ahead of the top of the Premier League.

The European champion secured the commitment of Japanese international Takumi Minamino even before the window was opened in December. However, the former Salzburg midfielder is the only new signing last month.

“The better the season, the better the squad, the less you have to do, the happier you are with the players you have,” said Klopp today.

“Whatever the plan in summer, you don’t have to be too busy in winter.

“Injuries can change these ideas a lot – and we’ve had injuries, but most players are back or coming back.”

Liverpool can extend their lead at the top to 22 points and win at Anfield against Southampton tomorrow.

In recent weeks, Danny Ings has been the trigger for the Saints to climb the table with seven wins in their last eleven games.

Ings left Liverpool in 2018 after an injury-related loss in Anfield and Klopp is pleased that the 27-year-old has regained his form and fitness with 14 goals in 24 league games this season.

“Everyone in this building is so happy about Danny’s situation. Even if he is no longer, he is still our boy, so to speak, and we all follow every step of his career, ”added the German.

“We celebrate goals he scores – of course it will be different tomorrow, but apart from the games against us, we can’t wish him anything better than us.” He is such a wonderful person. “