[kluang-gentleman-dwell-streams-himself-sleeping-on-fb,-captivates-much-more-than-sixty,000-viewers]

Unnecessary to say, very little significantly occurred in AC Hami’s amazingly well known dwell stream. — Screengrab via Facebook/AC Hami

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — A Malaysian man recognised as AC Hami garnered tens of thousands of sights on Facebook a short while ago without lifting a finger.

In fact, he did it all though lazing all-around on his bed.

Hami dwell streamed himself sleeping at dwelling on his Fb page final Sunday and managed to garner much more than 60,000 sights on the broadcast, which lasted just in excess of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Kluang-born man doesn’t do considerably in the clip apart from shifting his posture once in a while as new music performs in the track record, nonetheless the uneventful stream has gotten much more than 1,700 reactions and 2,200 feedback from bemused social media end users.

“Sleeping stay and you have in excess of 500 persons viewing. I salute you,” examine a actual-time comment from Cass Wong.

“Why do you don jeans in bed?” joked Wilson Ng.

In his submit, Hami also presented some valuable and humourous suggestions for those people who have difficulties falling asleep.

“Take a deep breath, open up your mouth, and then bit by bit exhale. Repeat three situations. If you faint, it isn’t going to make any difference to me.

“I consider of a blank image in my thoughts, and then I think of a square. Just one far more, and more and far more, sooner or later I will slide asleep,” he wrote.