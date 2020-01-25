Kluang MP denies playing down drink driving incidents | Malaysia

Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi speaks to the Malay Post during an interview in the parliament in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2018. – Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR January 24 – Wong Shu Qi, a member of Kluang, denied today that she claimed that drunk driver incidents were disproportionate.

A picture of Wong with quotes that she had downplayed in drunk driver incidents was shared on social media today.

Wong replied to the picture and said, “Defamation! I have never had a statement like the one on Twitter handle @ Dean24924388, Instagram account @ pemantaumalaysiabaru and Facebook accounts “Putera Aduka” (putera.aduka.7921) and “Hairizam Rahmat”

“This disgusting and defamatory lie that is spread the day before Chinese New Year the night I eat my reunion dinner is overboard,” said Wong in a statement.

“This is not a racist issue and I take drunk driving matters very seriously,” she said, adding that anyone who breaks the law should be punished.

Wong urged those who told lies to turn around and not do bad deeds for politics.

“Do not commit crimes against these extremists just for the sake of politics.

“I will submit a report to the authorities so that they can catch you and take you to court,” she said.