Kmart announces the closure of the Northcote Plaza Melbourne store

A popular Kmart store in northern Melbourne will close its doors after almost 40 years.

Kmart confirmed the news that the store in the Northcote Plaza shopping complex will not renew its lease when it expires in November.

Almost 135 people are employed at the site, and Kmart confirmed that permanent members would be guaranteed jobs elsewhere in the company.

“Our store on Northcote Plaza will be closed on November 22, 2020 after it has been decided not to renew the lease on this store,” a spokesman told nine.com.au.

“Kmart has guaranteed all permanent team members to move to another store near us.”

In September, the Australian Financial Review reported that private investors had bought the Northcote Plaza Kmart and two Coles supermarkets for $ 60 million.

There are no plans to move the business.

While the profits of Wesfarmers giants like Target and Kmart have declined in recent years, the economy hasn’t hit them as hard as other companies in Australia.

Last month, clothing retailer Jeans West broke into voluntary administration as it was unable to face online competitors.

The denim and maternity fashion giant has 146 stores across the country employing almost 1,000 people.

Gaming and electronics giant EB Games has announced that it will close 20 stores across Australia, six in NSW, five in Queensland, four in Adelaide, two in Victoria, two in WA and one in ACT.

Upscale retailers like David Jones are also affected by the current market.

The Brisbanes Fortitude Valley office announced its impending closure just three years after it opened.

There are currently no plans to close other Kmart stores.