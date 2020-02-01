Knee pain sideline Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker was known as an ironman throughout his career, and that is why, when a left knee flared up during Thursday’s victory at Golden State, the Celtics training staff no longer needed a reason to take action.

Walker, better than anyone else, understands that after eight plus seasons of high play and minutes counts, there will be wear, even if he expects to return soon from this current flare-up.

The Celtics guard was withdrawn from last night’s game against Philadelphia and will also miss the game in Atlanta on Monday. It will then be re-evaluated. Although last night was the first time that Walker missed a game due to the problem, this is not the first time he experienced knee pain this season.

“I don’t know. Just painful. A lot of basketball. I’ve played a lot of basketball from summer to now,” he said. “I mean, just a lot of games, it’s exactly what happens in the course of an NBA season.

“It’s tough. I’m a competitor. I love to play, especially against teams like Philly who are a great team,” Walker said. “So it’s definitely a hard decision for me to finish this. But in the end I just have to look at the long term. We want to go to the playoffs and make a run, so I have to look at it that way.

“I just have to take care of myself, which I have done to the best of my ability. But I have to keep doing it. That’s it really. “

Asked if he was still planning to play in the All-Star game, Walker said, “Yes, I’m back. I’m back for that.”

Brad Stevens, focused on the short term, plans to miss Walker for at least two games, included last night.

“Most likely at least the next two games, maybe, and then we’ll re-evaluate it,” Stevens said. “But his knee flared up on Thursday, the same knee that he had experienced earlier in the year. He was very painful yesterday. He tried to try it today, but he doesn’t play.

“I don’t know how they officially labeled it, but it runs throughout the year,” said the Celtics coach. “And I think he missed a game earlier this month. But it flared up. You could see he didn’t have his normal burst the other day. I don’t think it’s something that we think is something in the long run, but we will definitely have to manage it. “

Walker played all 82 games for the second time in his eight-plus season career last season and played 80 or more four times. He has now missed six games this season.

Kanter is getting closer

When Enes Kanter tried to run through an exercise last week, the Celtics center bumped more than sprinted. As such, he missed his fifth game last night due to a bruised hip.

“I think he’s pretty close,” Stevens said. “But I thought that when I saw him move, it was probably unlikely. Today he looked a little better, but still. “

Play strong

Ben Simmons, the all-star point guard of Philadelphia, is known for his sub-par shooting. But according to Stevens, Simmons has found a way to make his weakness insignificant.

“First of all, he is an excellent player, and while everyone is concentrating on the shooting, he is doing everything else on an elite level,” said Stevens. “And he is great at understanding what he does best. When he gets it and someone doesn’t guard him, he will make a hard drive and turn, and you can’t stop him because he gets a cup of steam. Or he goes hand in hand for a shooting game and you are not there to help because you are back.

“He has managed what everyone is talking about and makes his team better. That’s why he is so good. A good defender, who is good at understanding the game, puts a lot of heat on you as a screener, a roller and a driver because he can catch and pass or catch and finish, “he said. “I don’t really think it matters. There are plenty of guys who can shoot the ball. If he can find them, I think he’s two stars at all ages. Pretty good.”