[knee-surgical-procedures-forces-roger-federer-to-skip-french-open-up]

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer has experienced surgery on his proper knee and will skip the French Open and quite a few other tournaments.

Writing on his Fb website page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam winner stated his knee “has been bothering me for a very little while” so he “decided to have arthroscopic surgical procedure in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”

Medical practitioners “are very confident of a total recovery,” Federer mentioned, prior to ending his submit by telling his admirers “see you on the grass!” as he targets a return for Wimbledon.

Federer will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami prior to the French Open, which begins on May well 24.

Federer could potentially return to perform at a single of his most loved tournaments in Halle, Germany, on June 15. He has was gained the grass-court event 10 moments.

Wimbledon begins June 29.

Federer shed to Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros last 12 months and then beat the Spaniard in the semifinals at Wimbledon. He then missing to Novak Djokovic in the closing following keeping two match details.

Federer struggled with his conditioning at periods throughout the latest Australian Open, and was obviously hampered when he misplaced to Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals after generating a strong commence.