knicks-deny-that-spike-lee-was-ejected-from-madison-square-back-garden

Lee did make it to his courtside seat for Monday’s video game in opposition to the Houston Rockets

Knicks lover Spike Lee prior to the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Heart. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Photographs)

However he had a small hassle receiving in the setting up, director Spike Lee did make it to his courtside seat at Madison Square Backyard prior to Monday night’s recreation in between the Knicks and the Rockets.

Lee was the topic of a viral video clip that showed him having problems coming into the arena by way of an entrance that is commonly applied by Madison Sq. Back garden workforce and media members. The 62-12 months-aged superfan experienced applied the entrance in the past and was plainly miffed when he was denied entry on Monday.

In the online video, Lee can be read yelling: “No one advised me. No a person explained to me. Are you heading to treat me like Charles Oakley?’’

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan did not want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

Oakley, a previous Knick, was arrested at MSG in 2017 in an unpleasant incident that still left (yet another) stain on staff owner James Dolan’s status.

A Knicks spokesman refuted the notion that Lee was thrown out of the setting up on Monday and claimed the confusion was simply just an problem of Lee applying the erroneous entrance. At the time Lee was in his seat, Dolan even went and met with him at halftime to make positive there have been no tough feelings. A Back garden formal said Lee is no extended angry, The New York Publish studies.

Nevertheless, during a Tuesday visual appearance on ESPN’s Initial Acquire, Lee certainly seemed agitated with the Knicks and Dolan, saying the New York proprietor was harassing him.

“I’m currently being harassed by James Dolan and I never know why.” —Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/ca28qHYN63 — To start with Choose (@FirstTake) March three, 2020

In spite of the difficult time he had acquiring in, Lee most likely still left MSG in superior spirits as the putrid Knicks (19-42) were in some way ready to defeat the Rockets (39-21) by a ultimate score of 125-123.

