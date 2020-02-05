Knicks President Steve Mills fired

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks took a big step before the close of trading by getting rid of the guy who would have done their business.

You fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday and shook the front office at an unusual time.

General Manager Scott Perry will take control of basketball operations. The team announces that it will begin looking for a new president immediately two days before close of trading.

Mills has held a number of titles at Madison Square Garden since 1999, where he was with the NBA after 16 years. However, this was the first time that he had full control over basketball decisions, and now MSG CEO James Dolan will be looking for someone else to do so.

“I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the opportunity to represent this franchise, and I am disappointed that we were unsuccessful in New York,” said Mills. “I want to thank the staff and players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan. “

Mills’ Firing is the second big change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale after only 22 games.

The Knicks are between 15 and 36 this season, Mills’ third manager after replacing Phil Jackson. They were between 17 and 65 years old last season and set the worst record in franchise history, but believed that a big summer could lead to rapid improvement.

However, they couldn’t sign one of the best free agents, even though they had enough money to afford two of them, and watched Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving go to Brooklyn instead. Mills then turned to sign seasoned players on short-term contracts and later insisted that these were the players New York was aiming for all the time.

Instead, the Knicks are on the program for the seventh time in a row with one loss and no playoff appearance.

Now it’s up to Perry to decide before Thursday whether it’s worth making a move for the Knicks. Their big deal from last season seems to be a failure: Kristaps Porzingis has helped trigger a turnaround in Dallas after New York traded its former all-star there on January 31, 2019.

Mills was managing director of Knicks from 2013 to 17 before being named president after Jackson’s departure. He hired Perry and Fizdale to promote a new culture and plan to rebuild the franchise through youth rather than looking for quick fixes.

However, no corrections have yet been made.

Pressure shifted to Mills after Fizdale was fired into its second season after a 4:18 start. The Knicks have played better under interim coach Mike Miller and won the last two games, but the organization is still one of the leagues’ laughers.

New York was brought to its knees by Memphis in its last home game last Wednesday when point guard Elfrid Payton was suspended and striker Marcus Morris was fined late in the game for an argument. Fans sang: “Sell the team! Sell ​​the team! “With Dolan in his court seat.

Dolan decided to make another change.

He’s already cycled, although former players and coaches like Isiah Thomas and Jackson, but little can stop the defeat that was a constant in his possession. There was immediate speculation that the next big name that would spark his interest was Masai Ujiri, who was building Toronto’s NBA championship team.

Sam Presti and Daryl Morey from Oklahoma City are still respected executives, and Rich Kleiman, sports and entertainment manager, is a name to watch out for if you don’t contact current front office staff about that Sensitivity of the thing.

The Knicks said it would be expected that Mills would be appointed to the board of MSG’s independent sports company after the planned spin-off of the entertainment business.

“Steve and I decided that giving up his role as President of the New York Knicks was the best thing for him,” said Dolan. “We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board.”