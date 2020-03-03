knicks-say-they-did-not-eject-spike-lee-from-madison-square-yard

NEW YORK — Spike Lee continue to has his courtside seat, nevertheless the New York Knicks had to explain to their superfan to come across a further way to get there.

The Knicks and Lee experienced a disagreement Monday night more than which entrance the Oscar-profitable writer-director could use, but the workforce did not eject him from Madison Square Yard through its activity versus the Houston Rockets.

A online video circulated online during the sport demonstrating Lee receiving frustrated and yelling at Back garden stability outdoors an elevator, foremost to confusion that he might have been thrown out of the creating.

Nonetheless, a Knicks spokesman stated that was untrue and that it was basically an problem of Lee utilizing the completely wrong entrance.

Lee has extended been a person of the Knicks’ most noticeable and demonstrative enthusiasts. He spoke to Madison Square Backyard executive chairman James Dolan at halftime to solve the problem and was nonetheless in his sideline seat in the fourth quarter to enjoy the Knicks edge the Rockets 125-123.