Knife crime in London: Barking nightlife stabbed in Barking nightclub rushes to hospital

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a busy East London nightclub.

The 31-year-old victim was assaulted Friday morning (February 7) at the Deuce Lounge, a London Road nightclub in Barking.

The paramedics called the police at the scene at 3:35 a.m. and discovered that he had been stabbed once in the abdomen.

They rushed him to a hospital in south London, where his condition is now considered non-fatal or life-changing, reported Essex Live.

No arrests have been made and Met police officers are now calling witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number 755 / 7Feburary2020.

