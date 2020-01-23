Knife crime in London: first photo of a thug who killed his cousin from Croydon in Battersea

A thug was found guilty of the murder of his second cousin in Battersea.

Jerome Bailey brutally murdered Tesfa Campbell at Latchmere Road, Battersea on July 3, 2019 following an argument on the street.

Bailey, 38, fatally stabbed Mr. Campbell, of Croydon, in the abdomen before leaving with a JD Sports carry bag, which the gun victim was carrying.

Bailey, of Victor Road, Teddington was convicted of murder at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday January 21. He will be sentenced to the same court at a later date.

The court had previously heard that Mr. Campbell, 40, and Bailey, who were described as “close”, were walking on Latchmere Road around 2:45 pm when a disagreement took place.

Mr. Campbell was on his way to or from the gymnasium as he did most of the time. Bailey traveled from Tedddington to Battersea that day after making an appointment with the victim. The reason for the meeting is unclear.

A witness, who testified behind a screen, was working on Latchmere Road when he said he saw “punches thrown” between Bailey and his second cousin.

Tesfa Campbell of Croydon was stabbed in the street in Battersea in broad daylight

(Image: met the police)

The jury of eight men and four women learned that Bailey had shouted at Mr. Campbell, “I’m going to stab you.”

Moments later, according to the witness, Mr. Campbell began to “fail” on Latchmere Road before collapsing near a lamppost.

“He then got up before falling again near some railings,” said the witness.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The witness stated that Mr. Campbell “sucked in air” when there were “a few blood stains” near where the victim was lying.

This caused the witness to lift the top of Mr. Campbell, where a “wound” was visible on his stomach.

Another witness, a postal worker who worked on Latchmere Road at the time of the stabbing, estimated that the wound was eight inches long.

Police on Latchmere Road in Battersea

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

“He (Mr. Campbell) was holding the railings near the pub (The Latchmere) with his right hand,” said the Royal Mail worker.

“While I was looking at it, it fell.”

She added, “I ran straight. At first I thought it might be due to the heat that day.

“I asked the man if he was okay and I said, ‘I can’t breathe.'”

The postal worker dialed 999 and saw two other members of the public begin chest compressions and basic first aid.

Forensic pathologists at the scene of Latchmere Road

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

A number of ambulances and police vehicles then arrived, and Mr. Campbell was transported to the hospital.

He died in hospital at 7:40 p.m. that evening.

Read more

London crime stories

Police launched an investigation into the murder and on July 8, detectives charged Bailey with the murder of Mr. Campbell.

A few days after Mr. Campbell’s death, a vigil was held in his memory at the place where he was stabbed and was followed by friends and family members.

“The nature of this incident is deeply shocking”

Dozens of people laid flowers, lit candles and paid tribute in mourning the loss of Mr. Campbell.

DCI Simon Harding, who conducted the investigation, said after the verdict was delivered: “I am satisfied with the unanimous conviction in this case. Unfortunately, we still do not know why a meeting between the two cousins ​​ended with the loss of Tesfa’s life by another family member.

“This is undoubtedly a tragic incident that will have a lasting impact on Tesfa family and friends. The nature of this incident is deeply shocking and I hope that this verdict will help to some extent to help them close this sad chapter.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the members of the public who came forward to help the investigation and those who stopped to help after the attack.”

Bailey will be sentenced to Croydon Crown Court on a date not yet confirmed.

Do you have a story? Send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

Want more news? Visit our home page here.

.