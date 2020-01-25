Knife crime in London: injured person arrives at hospital after police rush to stab in Greenwich

A man who had been stabbed presented himself to the hospital after police rushed to the reports of a stabbing in Greenwich, but found no victims.

Metropolitan police officers were called to Greenwich High Road around 2 a.m. on Saturday January 25 after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

When they arrived at the scene with the London Ambulance Service, there were no victims or suspects.

However, soon after, a man in his thirties came to a hospital in south London with a knife injury.

The police linked the two events.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown and a police cordon is in place on Greenwich High Road.

Local buses are re-routed. In a tweet, TfL Buses wrote: “Route 177 is being diverted via Greenwich South St and Blackheath Rd after Greenwhich High Road closed due to a police incident.

“The stops on Greenwich High Road between the junction with Greenwich South St and Deptford Broadway are not served.”

There have been no arrests and the police continue to investigate.

.