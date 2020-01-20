Knife crime in London: Teenager fights for life after being stabbed in Borehamwood

A teenager was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Borehamwood, just north of London.

He was attacked on Leeming Road yesterday (January 19) shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London. Although his injuries are serious, he is in stable condition.

A spokesman for the Hertfordshire Constabulary told MyLondon: “Police were called at around 1:45 pm yesterday (Sunday 19 January) to report an injured man at Leeming Road, Borehamwood.

“Upon arrival, the police found a 16-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed. The ambulance service was also called to the scene (ref 1752).

“The victim was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London, where he is currently in serious but stable condition.”

Detective Sergeant Gemma Badat, who is investigating, said, “We recognize that incidents of this nature will always cause concern to the local community, but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that we do not believe we are a broader threat , and we treat this as an isolated incident.

Read more

Related Articles

“The victim and the suspect (s) would be known to each other.

“Investigations are underway, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who believes they have information that may assist the investigation, to contact us urgently.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference Op Catalyze. Otherwise, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online via Crimestoppers.”

.