Knife crime in London: teenager rushes to hospital after being stabbed late at night in Surbiton

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being found with a small wrist injury on his back.

Metropolitan police officers were called to Tolworth Broadway in Surbiton at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday January 25 by the London Ambulance Service.

The teenager was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital to treat his injury.

Police confirmed that the victim has since been released.

In a tweet, Kingston police wrote: “At around 2:20 am Saturday, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in #Tolworth Broadway.

“He suffered a small wrist injury in the back and has since left the hospital.”

Tolworth Broadway was temporarily partially closed after the incident, with transport for London tweeting: “A240 Tolworth Broadway between Tolworth Roundabout and Oakleigh Way, lane one (out of two) closed in each direction due to a service incident ’emergency.

“Please approach with caution.”

No arrests have been made so far and police have asked witnesses to call 101 ref 850 / jan25 or to contact Crimestoppers.

