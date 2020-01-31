Knife crime in London: the 8 murder investigations launched in London in January

In 2019, homicides in London increased for the third consecutive year.

In the capital, 149 investigations into murders have been launched by the metropolitan police.

This is the highest number recorded since 2008, according to the BBC.

In 2020, it is hoped that the number will decrease, but so far this year, the Met has launched eight investigations into the murders.

The eight people – all of whom were men or teenagers – died from stab wounds.

The killings took place in Finsbury Park, Barnes, Croydon, Ilford and Hackney.

Below are details of each murder that occurred in London in January.

Takieddine Boudhane – January 3

Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park

(Image shifts to police)

The first murder investigation launched in London in 2020 took place on the third day of the year.

Deliveroo driver Takieddine Boudhane, 30, was stabbed to death after a “traffic jam” between him and the driver of a pickup truck at Finsbury Park on January 3.

Police were called to Lennox Road at 6:50 p.m. and Takieddine was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 7:42 p.m.

No arrests have yet been made and detectives believe that the killer of Takieddine fled to Austria the morning after the attack.

The driver of a white VW Caddy pickup truck, which was found abandoned, is believed to have stabbed Takieddine in the street.

Takieddine was an Algerian national who had been living in the UK for about three years, police said.

Detective Inspector Neil John said, “The driver and the person believed to be responsible for this tragic matter are now being hunted.

“At the moment, I am unable to disclose other information regarding the identity of the driver, as this may hamper the ongoing police investigation.

“The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not related to, or as a result of, anything other than an alteration in traffic.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 and quote CAD5934 / 3Jan.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

William Algar – January 3

William Algar, who was known to his family and friends as Blaise, was a talented musician

(Image shifts to police)

William Algar’s remains were discovered when police raided his Nowell Road home in Barnes on January 3 after being alerted to safety concerns.

Mr. Algar, known to his friends and family as Blaise, died after being stabbed in the chest.

Detectives found more human remains during searches near Hounslow Heath a week after his death.

Over the weekend of January 11 and January 12, forensic officers made the shocking discovery by rummaging through the Edgar Road area, a residential road that is just off Hounslow Heath.

Police dogs, tents and cords were spotted by members of the public during the search.

In a tribute statement, Mr. Algar’s family said, “We are absolutely horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend in such tragic circumstances.

“William Algar, also known as Blaise, was an incredibly talented musician and a gentle man. He was a brilliant jazz trumpeter and his playing delighted so many people.

“He was also a very vulnerable man.

“We hope that anyone, anyone, can provide vital information to ensure that those responsible for his death are brought to justice as soon as possible.

“Please contact the police if you can help, even if it sounds like a small piece of information, it could prove crucial to the investigation.”

A 17-year-old boy from Kensington and Chelsea was charged with the murder of Mr. Algar on January 6 and appeared at the Old Bailey two days later.

The teenager, who cannot be appointed for legal reasons, will then be in court on February 16.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday January 27, suspected of murder and preventing the legal burial of a body. He was then released on bail until next month pending further investigations.

Anyone with information likely to help the police in their investigations is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054, or to remain anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Krasimir Kartikov – January 13

Krasimir Kartikov died of multiple injuries, post-mortem revealed

(Image shifts to police)

Krasimir Kartikov, 60, was found dead on property on Whitehorse Road, Croydon at 8:50 a.m. on January 13.

Kartikov, a native of Bulgaria, died of multiple injuries, revealed a post-mortem examination.

His close relatives have been informed. The police appeal for any information.

Chief Detective Inspector Helen Rance, who leads the investigation, said, “Our investigation is advancing quickly, but we want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Krasimir after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon January.

“We would also like to ask anyone who may have been in the Whitehorse Road area to think about whether they heard disturbances or saw anything unusual on Saturday evening and until the following evening.

“Krasimir’s family is devastated by the death of his loved one and we are committed to finding out exactly what happened that night and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Nikolay Zhivkov, 44, without a fixed address, was charged with murder on January 18 and appeared before Wimbledon Court on the same day.

Zhivkov – also a Bulgarian national – appeared at the Old Bailey on January 21 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

Any witness, or anyone with information likely to assist the police, is invited to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, Harinder Kumar and Malkit Singh Dhillon – January 19

(L-R) Harinder Kumar, Baljinder Singh and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were stabbed to death in Seven Kings

(Image shifts to police)

London was rocked on January 19 after the deaths of three men – all of whom were stabbed to death.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30, and Malkit Singh Dhillon (known as Baljinder Singh), 37, were fatally stabbed on Salisbury Road in Seven Kings after an argument “over the ‘money for unpaid work’.

All three were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

The police were called around 7:30 p.m. and all the men were declared dead at the scene.

Their close relatives have been briefed and are supported by specially trained officers, said the Met.

Police were called to a fight between two groups armed with knives on Elmstead Road just after 7:30 p.m.

The three men were declared dead at the scene.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on January 21 with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in connection with the attack.

He appeared in detention at Redbridge Magistrates ’Court on Wednesday, January 22. He was remanded in to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19.

On January 27, Sandeep Singh, of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, Romford, was charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday January 28 and is scheduled to appear in court later this year.

Any witness or anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to call 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hackney – January 24

Man found dead at Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton

(Image: Google)

A man in his sixties, who has not yet been officially identified by police, was stabbed to death on a property in Mount Pleasant Lane, Clapton, Hackney, on January 24.

Police were called to a residential address at 11:29 p.m. after reports of unrest and a man, reportedly a Polish national, was found stabbed.

He died at the scene.

While the police believe they know his identity, they are awaiting official identification.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Dawid Wycik, 22, a Polish national with no fixed address, was charged with murder on January 26 and appeared before the Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 27.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this year.

The two men would be known to each other, but not related.

Any witness or anyone with information that could assist the police is asked to call 101. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Louis Johnson – January 27

Louis Johnson killed in machete attack at East Croydon Station

(Image: British Transport Police)

Louis Johnson was stabbed to death at East Croydon station on Monday January 27.

The 16-year-old was stabbed on deck during an alleged “machete attack” near the back entrance of the busy rush hour station.

He was heard by commuters “screaming for help” as his attacker fled.

The schoolboy was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

British transport police (BTP) have opened an investigation into the stabbing murder and, on Wednesday morning, detectives arrested a 16-year-old Balham boy suspected of murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder Thursday, January 30, and is scheduled to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court Friday, January 31.

Louis was on his way home to South Norwood when he was attacked. Friends had said he was supposed to go home that night.

Family and friends have visited the station in recent days to lay flowers and pay tribute to the teenager’s death.

On Wednesday, January 29, the tributes had to be moved by the police following the reopening of the bridge and the rear entrance to the station. Tributes can now be seen on some rocks a few meters from where Louis was stabbed.

Floral tributes left to Louis in front of East Croydon station

(Image: David Cook)

In an emotional statement, his family said: “Louis was only 16 years old; he was tragically taken from us at such a young age. He had his whole life ahead of him, everything that any teenager could wish for.

“Louis was generally a shy boy who kept himself, but he was also very popular with his peers and left many friends.

“He had a real love, the Liverpool Football Club, and made sure he didn’t miss any TV event that affected them. He also loved music of all genres and didn’t care if you called him a sweet to listen to love songs all day.

“Louis would always do his best to try to help or please others and would literally divide his last piece of bread with you if you asked him to.

“He leaves behind a huge family that is all devastated. Louis is greatly missed and we will continue to miss him until we see each other in a better place.

If you have any information, you can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

