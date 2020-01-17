Knife crime victims treated at Croydon University Hospital will soon be able to speak to young service workers

The fight against serious youth violence will arrive directly at Croydon University Hospital later this year.

In October, it was announced that the hospital would be one of five in the capital to receive funding of £ 4 million from the mayor of London.

This means that dedicated youth workers will be based at the Mayday Road hospital.

Henceforth, the Redthread youth work charity has been chosen to recruit new staff members to Croydon. Service is scheduled to begin this spring.

The youth violence intervention program started at King’s College Hospital 14 years ago and now operates in eight hospitals in London and the Midlands.

The charity meets with young patients as soon as possible, in the waiting room or even in a resuscitation room.

Read more

Related Articles

Youth workers will be on hand to meet the victims of knife crimes as soon as they are treated at the University Hospital of Croydon

They are thought to be more likely to be receptive to help and change their behavior while still in the hospital.

And the youth workers aim to support and advise the young person after his discharge from the hospital.

The idea is to get the youngster away from a life of crime and the possibility of going back to the hospital or worse, of dying.

Sarah Jones, MP for Croydon Central and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime said:

“I have seen firsthand the incredible work done by Redthread youth workers, supporting young people and helping to break the cycle of violence that has devastated families in Croydon. Their approach has proven to be effective, with more than a decade of experience in other London. hospitals like Kings.

“That’s why I lobbied the mayor of London for funding to bring Redthread to more hospitals, including Croydon University Hospital, and I’m glad we were able to make it happen.” “

And Sarah McLaggan, chief nursing officer for children at Croydon, said early intervention is essential to prevent young people from experiencing severe violence.

She said: “Croydon is home to more young people than any other area in London – we are 93,000 under the age of 18.

“We are already working closely with young people and our partners on this issue. We have trained our own A&E staff to spot signs of gang violence and since the Croydon Council launched its Choose Your Future campaign in late 2017, the borough has experienced a 12% drop in knife crime, counteracting the trend elsewhere in the Capital. “

Read more

Croydon’s latest stories

The Croydon Council also recently adopted a public health approach to tackle serious youth violence by looking at the causes rather than the symptoms.

Between January and December 2019, there were a total of 9,744 crimes of “ violence against a person ” and 376 crimes of possession of a weapon recorded by the Met police.

In the same period the previous year, this figure was 9,207 and 385 respectively.

Redthread is hosting an open house for people interested in becoming a youth worker or team leader at Kings College Hospital on January 27 at 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information about the charity here

If you have a story for us, please email our reporter tara.o’connor@reachplc.com

.