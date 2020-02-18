[knightley-says-film-‘misbehaviour’-highlights-struggle-for-equality]



February 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Keira Knightley explained her new movie “Misbehaviour”, the legitimate tale of how the Women’s Liberation Motion disrupted the 1970 Overlook Environment competitiveness, felt pertinent at a time when people were even now battling for equivalent remedy.

Knightley, 34, performs a member of the Women’s Liberation Motion, which storms the phase of the London theater wherever the beauty pageant was getting held. That calendar year Miss Grenada received, the to start with time a black competitor experienced taken the crown.

The themes of feminism and racism appealed to the actress, she mentioned, as they experienced ongoing resonance in a globe where equality however felt a prolonged way off.

“What I loved about this movie was that discussion due to the fact it felt so quite appropriate to what we’re however talking about now,” Knightley informed Reuters in an interview.

Back again in 1970, Overlook Planet was the most-watched Television set exhibit on the world with a lot more than 100 million viewers, that means the protest created quite a stir. Misbehaviour opens in British cinemas on March 13, starring Greg Kinnear as pageant host Bob Hope, the comedian, and Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked as Miss Grenada.

Knightley is even a lot more aware of women’s rights and relevant issues like the #MeToo motion which calls out sexual misconduct across the entertainment, politics and business enterprise industries, due to the fact she is elevating two youthful daughters.

“With social media…I do completely fear about that with my young children and I be concerned about the sort of photographs that they are likely to be bombarded by,” she claimed.

But Knightly believes development has been built and the film pays tribute to the women who aided realize that.

“I believe you have to honor and mark the women that produced that good development before us,” she reported.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala, producing by Sarah Youthful, modifying by Ed Osmond)