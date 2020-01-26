Knitting party held to help local survivors of breast cancer

Published: Jan 25, 2020 / 4:15 PM PST / Updated: Jan 25, 2020 / 4:15 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A knitting party to help local women who have had a mastectomy was held on Saturday morning at the Twisted Skein.

In partnership with the AIS Cancer Center at Adventist Health, The Twisted Skein hosted the Knitted Knockers Stuffing Party where volunteers knitted breast implants for breast cancer survivors. Unlike typical silicone prostheses, knitted knockers are soft and comfortable.

“It gives them a lot of confidence,” said Jacqui Engstrand, nurse navigator for the cancer center.

The holiday helped local women feel comfortable by giving breast cancer survivors something more comfortable to wear.

“Women who have been touched, no matter what they like, no matter what their background, can have something suitable for them at a slightly reduced price,” said The Twisted Skein owner Ron Warren.