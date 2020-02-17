[knives-out-2-need-to-hold-marta-cabrera-as-a-direct]

(Lionsgate)

Spoilers for Knives Out.

Knives Out arrived swooping into our lives in November, and anyone promptly screamed about it nonstop—and for superior explanation. The Rian Johnson movie is crammed with twists, turns, and murders that leave us all on the edge of our seats. It also gave Chris Evans pretty the write-up-Marvel character to dive into, with Ransom Drysdale.

(Lionsgate)

Our like, having said that, has spawned a Knives Out 2—or, as I like to call it, Knives Out two: Forky’s Revenge—but almost everything we have listened to as a result much has targeted on Detective Benoit Blanc more than any of the Thrombey loved ones or, additional importantly, Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas).

In accordance to IMDb, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is the only confirmed character coming again for Knives Out 2 but that ushers in a good deal of questions—mainly, what is likely to happen to Marta Cabrera, then? In Knives Out, she ended up obtaining remaining with the Thrombey family fortune right after Harlan Thrombey’s (Christopher Plummer) murder.

But what was intriguing was, even with her incapacity to lie (she’d throw up if she experienced to lie), she built a quite fantastic detective with Blanc. Even though he did not do the job by itself (LaKeith Stanfield becoming a person of the lieutenants doing the job with him), it finished up currently being Marta who played a larger position in figuring out what occurred to Harlan.

So, here’s an strategy from a reader e-mail that piqued our desire: What if Marta Cabrera utilizes her newfound wealth to support get started some kind of investigative small business and is effective with Blanc? Primarily since we never want Marta to be just a one particular-off character, particularly when she has so substantially a lot more to give us.

Even though, of course, I appreciate Daniel Craig’s southern detective, I pretty much treatment additional about Marta and the Thrombey spouse and children than I do his investigative abilities. For the reason that actually, Marta was one particular of the major individuals who figured it all out, was she not? Even now, looking at one more whodunnit from Rian Johnson will convey a mild to my soul and make me sense like the planet isn’t on fireplace for just a very little little bit longer—especially if we get some much more of these sweater/slide looks.

To be genuine, I’d even get the original Knives Out with this intimate comedy twist!

What if in an alternate #KnivesOut fact, Ransom and Marta are star-crossed fans? pic.twitter.com/AcCLOkKbiW — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 14, 2020

(Side Be aware: Does the Knives Out official Twitter account at any time slumber? They’re just offering us content material regularly. Possibly the up coming film can be us finding who, in simple fact, is guiding this masterful Twitter account and how we can all be pals with every other.)

Or … you know … Rian Johnson can write a muscial for Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, way too, for us all. I feel like the entire world requires it. No make a difference what, although, the planet wants Knives Out two, and if that could contain Marta Cabrera assisting to remedy crimes again? Even far better.

Want more tales like this? Come to be a subscriber and help the web site!

—The Mary Sue has a rigid comment coverage that forbids, but is not limited to, particular insults toward any one, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should really know? [email protected]