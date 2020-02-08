Knives Out Sequel gives the green light!

In connection Knife outBecause of its critical and commercial success, Lionsgate has launched a sequel to the Rian Johnson murder mystery and, according to the deadline, production should start fairly quickly.

In January, Johnson announced that the Knife out The sequel will focus on Daniel Craig’s character detective Benoit Blanc, who is investigating a new case involving a new cast in the ensemble.

Knife out had its theatrical release on November 27 and has grossed nearly $ 300 million worldwide since then. It was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, and received an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay.

RELATED: SURVEY RESULTS: Should Rian Johnson lead a knives-out sequel?

The acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (brick. Looper. The last Jedi) honors Mystery Mastermind Agatha Christie in Knife out, a fun, modern crime thriller where everyone is suspicious. When the well-known crime novel Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead on his estate shortly after his 85th birthday, the curious and cheeky detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously used for the investigation. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his dedicated staff, Blanc searches a web of red herring and selfish lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s premature death. With an all-star ensemble of Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a fun and stylish unit that guarantees the audience to Puzzles lead to the very end.

The all-star ensemble from Knife out includes Daniel Craig (spook), together with Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Michael Shannon (The shape of the water), LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to bother you), Don Johnson (book Club), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Christopher Plummer (Beginner), Katherine Langford (All the best, Simon), Riki Lindhome (joke), Edi Patterson (The Last O.G.), Raúl Castillo (atypically) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).