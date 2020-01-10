Knoebels announces a new trip, another leaves

Loading...

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. – A new trip is coming to the Knoebels amusement park.

According to the WNEP, the ride with the name Tornado should be ready for the opening day of the park on April 25th.

“Eight cars can accommodate four passengers each on individual seats that face the interior of the car,” said Stacy Ososkie, PR director at Knoebels, in a press release. “As soon as the drive reaches the speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet above the ground.”

The difference to other rides is that the passengers are in control.

“Controlling part of a ride provides a truly unique and exciting experience,” said Richard Knoebel, president of the park. “The drivers can turn the cars of our new journey themselves and choose their thrills.”

Visitors must be 38 inches tall to ride tornado with an adult and 48 inches to ride alone.

WNEP also reports that Knoebel’s 1001 night is retiring, leading guests on a magic carpet ride 85 feet high.

It had been around for more than 20 years and was almost at the end of its service life. The number of drivers was also not strong.