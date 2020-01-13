Knotfest UK: Ticket details for the Slipknot event in August revealed

Loading...

Last month it was confirmed that Slipknot would bring their Knotfest event to the UK for the first time later this year.

The “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture” will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22, with Corey Taylor and co. play a head set on the day.

And although the full line-up has yet to be revealed, it has been announced today that tickets will go on sale via Live Nation from around 10:00 am on Thursday (January 16).

Fans can also access a Live Nation presale on Wednesday from 10 a.m. by signing up for “My Live Nation” on the website.

It has also been revealed that Knotfest UK has worked with Big Green Coach to transport fans to the festival grounds. Coaches depart from 41 cities in the UK, with a full list available here.

Slipknot is currently preparing for the start of their European and British tour, which starts tomorrow (January 14) at 3Arena in Dublin.

The shows are designed to support Slipknot’s latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Kind was released through Roadrunner Records in 2019. The sequel to .5: The Gray Chapter contains the first single Unsainted.View Deal

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

January 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

January 16: Manchester Arena, United Kingdom

January 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, United Kingdom

January 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, United Kingdom

January 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, United Kingdom

January 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom

January 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom

January 24: Birmingham Arena, United Kingdom

January 25: London The O2, UK

January 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

January 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

January 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

February 1: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

February 2: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

February 4: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

February 6: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

February 8: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

February 9: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

11 February: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

12 February: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

February 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

February 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

February 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

February 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

February 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

February 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland