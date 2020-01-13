Knotfest UK: Ticket details for the Slipknot event in August revealed

Last month it was confirmed that Slipknot would bring their Knotfest event to the UK for the first time later this year.
The “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture” will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22, with Corey Taylor and co. play a head set on the day.
And although the full line-up has yet to be revealed, it has been announced today that tickets will go on sale via Live Nation from around 10:00 am on Thursday (January 16).
Fans can also access a Live Nation presale on Wednesday from 10 a.m. by signing up for “My Live Nation” on the website.
It has also been revealed that Knotfest UK has worked with Big Green Coach to transport fans to the festival grounds. Coaches depart from 41 cities in the UK, with a full list available here.
Slipknot is currently preparing for the start of their European and British tour, which starts tomorrow (January 14) at 3Arena in Dublin.
The shows are designed to support Slipknot’s latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.
Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind
Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Kind was released through Roadrunner Records in 2019. The sequel to .5: The Gray Chapter contains the first single Unsainted.View Deal
Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour
January 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
January 16: Manchester Arena, United Kingdom
January 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, United Kingdom
January 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, United Kingdom
January 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, United Kingdom
January 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom
January 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom
January 24: Birmingham Arena, United Kingdom
January 25: London The O2, UK
January 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands
January 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
January 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
February 1: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
February 2: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
February 4: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
February 6: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
February 8: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
February 9: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
11 February: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
12 February: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
February 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
February 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
February 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
February 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
February 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
February 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland