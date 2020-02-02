Know the basics of Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at the Miami Super Bowl on Sunday. The winner wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times, the last success being in 1994, while the Chiefs have won it once but haven’t done it in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo will try to win the Super Bowl for their teams

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) will compete for the trophy at Hard Rock Stadium, and you can watch the game live on talkSPORT.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events of the year. 149 million people are present in America alone, and many millions more worldwide.

The half-time shows are always a big topic of conversation and will be moderated this year by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Whether you are temporarily interested in American football and want a quick refresher, or are a total beginner to the NFL and want to know what’s going on, the following video will surprise you.

