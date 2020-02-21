[know-the-highway-with-the-chp:-can-i-change-lanes-in-an-intersection?]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — An ABC30 viewer despatched in the adhering to dilemma: is it authorized to modify lanes in an intersection, or could she get a ticket?

“It truly is a common dilemma,” claimed Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Freeway Patrol. “The solution is no, it really is not unlawful. There is certainly nothing at all on the automobile code that prohibits you from undertaking so.”

“Nevertheless, you have to do so properly,” he explained. “You have to do so without having impeding the website traffic of other automobiles, and you have to make that lane change safely and securely.” That includes working with your sign and clearing your blind place ahead of transforming lanes.

If you have a query about the principles of the street, fill out the variety underneath for a chance to be highlighted on Know the Street with the CHP.

(cell customers faucet in this article for kind)