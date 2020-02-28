know-the-road-with-the-chp:-is-it-lawful-to-generate-with-out-sneakers?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — An ABC30 viewer sent in the pursuing issue: is it authorized to drive without the need of shoes?

“The reply to the problem pretty simply just and promptly: it is not unlawful to drive barefoot,” claimed Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Freeway Patrol.

“However, let’s chat about that for just a next. Is it recommended to drive barefoot? Probably, perhaps not.”

Pennings stated it depends on the state of affairs. For illustration, significant heels can give a false effect of force on the pedal hence, he states it might be safer to acquire them off.

“If you have a scenario of superior heels or sandals or flip flops, a little something like that, that probably would be finest to get them off. Is it safe and sound to drive with moist ft? Almost certainly not,” he mentioned.

“I know folks who are specialists, and their apparel at perform demands them to dress a sure way. They will, in their vehicle, have a spare set of shoes specially for driving.”

“So I guess it’s a scenario by situation basis,” Pennings stated. “But there is not a auto code area in California that prohibits you from driving barefoot.”

