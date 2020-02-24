know-the-road-with-the-chp:-which-lanes-can-autos-with-trailers-drive-in?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — An ABC30 viewer sent in the next issue: Are significant rig trucks allowed to generate in the center lane of a three-lane freeway for reasons other than passing?

Large rig trucks fall into the class of “mixture cars,” which also contains a automobile towing a trailer a pickup truck with a camper.

“Their speed restrict is a most of 55 miles per hour,” claimed Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Freeway Patrol. “And due to the fact of that, they’re restricted to the suitable-hand lanes of the freeway.”

“Now, if there is a two-lane freeway, which means two lanes in the same way, they shall stay in the variety two lane except they’re passing or overtaking a further car,” he said. “If you can find 3 lanes, then they have to keep in the quantity a few lane, which is the sluggish lane.

“They are able to go into the quantity two lane only to go a slower going car or truck, and then they have to return to the variety 3 lane,” Pennings reported.

“But in no predicament shall they ever be in the range just one lane. If an officer sees a motor vehicle that is in mixture with the trailer and they are out of lane, that is a citable offense and is a relocating violation.”

