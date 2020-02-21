[know-the-street:-can-i-change-lanes-in-an-intersection?]

FRESNO, Calif. — An ABC30 viewer sent in the adhering to question: is it legal to alter lanes in an intersection, or could she get a ticket?

“It is a popular question,” explained Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Freeway Patrol. “The remedy is no, it truly is not unlawful. There is practically nothing on the automobile code that prohibits you from accomplishing so.”

“However, you have to do so properly,” he reported. “You have to do so without the need of impeding the traffic of other motor vehicles, and you have to make that lane transform securely.” That contains making use of your sign and clearing your blind spot just before altering lanes.

