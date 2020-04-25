Known as the ‘old Ken doll’ he opens up about his transformation

Roddy Alves asked questions about how he described the trauma of adolescence. (Image / Reality)

Renowned Big Star star Roddy Alves, who became known for his love of plastic surgeons and later emerged as transgender, has described his change in emotional communication.

Roddy Alves gained fame after spending over a million pounds of plastic surgery to look like Ken’s toy, and in 2018 he appeared on The Big Brother.

In January, Alves came out as a trans mother in an interview with The Mirror, saying: “For the past couple of years I’ve been known as Ken’s doll, but in fact I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

She continued: “It amazes me to hear that I’m a girl … now I’m just like me.”

Now, Alves has opened up about childhood abuse, as well as talking about what it’s like to come out as a trans mother.

In an interview with Trally, Alves said that “Ken’s toy” that he was known for now has not happened.

Alves explained that “he didn’t feel as good as Ken”, saying: “I didn’t like it because Ken is a toy for men.”

“I never had an operation to act as Ken’s doll, but that happened. When I look at Rodrigo’s pictures, I see a very handsome man.

“But I knew I wasn’t going to be happy, I just kept smiling.”

The Brazilian-British television personality became famous for appearing as a Ken doll, and received millions following the movie.

Alves underwent multiple surgeries to appear more feminine, claiming that she always dressed in secret as a woman, which led to “severe depression”.

She adds: “As a child, I like to connect with my feminine side. I was diagnosed with Gynecomastia which is a complication of chest pain.

“The kids at my school bully me. I was committed to languages, I was always the first to come to class. I can speak six languages ​​now.

Bullying gave me the strength to become a better person. ”

She has signed up to volunteer for the NHS COVID-19 charity work, according to MailOnline, and is using the closure of her boyfriend’s clothing to donate to charity.