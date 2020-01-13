Koala population on the verge of extinction

Loading...

The ongoing Bushfire crisis in Australia could put our beloved koala in the vulnerable category, according to the Environment Minister Sussan Ley,

Koalas in NSW, ACT and Queensland have been considered “endangered” species since 2012. However, this status does not include the populations in Victoria and South Australia that were thought to be higher. However, this bushfire season has affected the once stable population of native animals.

According to Ley, the population of our cozy natives suffered an “extraordinary blow” when fires pervaded most of their natural habitats 7 messages,

“It may be necessary to provide the assessment that (the Endangered Species Scientific Committee) would definitely consider whether koalas move from where they are in certain parts of the country, which is often prone to up to at risk, ”Ley told reporters.

“Everything that can be done to save and restore the koala habitat will be done,” she added.

Although the full extent of the population loss is not known until the flames have been extinguished, an estimated 30% of the northern koala habitat in New South Wales has been lost.

According to NBC NewsIn this brush fire season alone, around 30,000 koalas were injured or killed. The total death toll in wildlife is estimated at over 1 billion.

The bushfires this season have not only destroyed a large number of koalas, but also destroyed the habitats and food sources of the animals, which further endangers their conservation.

The unfortunate news comes to Ley and the Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a $ 50 million plan to support animal welfare during a visit to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

The fund is split equally between two different reasons.

The first panel is an expert panel, which is led by Dr. Sally Box, Commissioner for Endangered Species, is led and has an impact on how the government deals with wildlife in the event of bushfires. The other $ 25 million will be divided among wild hospitals, nurses and zoos to help breed insurance populations of endangered species.

“We know that koalas really scored, and it will take some time before we know exactly what that means for their numbers, but obviously koalas will be a big focus for us,” said Box.

In addition to the $ 50 million, organizations like WIRES have received nearly $ 14 million in donations since the bushfire season began.

Image:

AAP photos / David Mariuz