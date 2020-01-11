Koalas are popping up all over NYC to raise money for WIRES

Loading...

The current brush fire season has had a devastating impact on Australian wildlife. More than a billion animals are said to have died, and some experts claim that koalas are functionally extinct.

If you’re looking for ways to help with donations, Pedestrian has published a list of local organizations that are currently looking for your support.

It seems that overseas people are also finding ways to help Australian wildlife, including the group Koalas from NYCwho debuted a unique and cute donation method overnight.

The New Yorkers woke up on Friday morning and found plush koalas everywhere in the city with instructions on how to donate to wildlife relief efforts.

Their furry asses popped up in areas from Times Square to the Flat Iron District, and firefighters from FDNY also gave them a cuddle.

Koalas of NYC announces that the proceeds will be donated to WIRES, the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, which supports a record number of animals.

More than ten million hectares were burned in the current brush fire season, and 28 people were killed.

Image:

Jeremy Cohen / Koalas from NYC