Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Fresno basketball fans react to tragic death

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Inside JR Sports Collectibles in Clovis, the news of what happened to basketball legend Kobe Bryant hits hard.

Argimiro Bustos is a fan of Kobe. He can’t believe the celebrity hall died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Eight others, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, were also on the plane. They are all dead.

“It’s hard to believe he left,” said Bustos. “He was a good basketball player. He gave everything and left everything there.”

Ryan Palmer is also devastated. He works in this store and rushed home after learning what had happened to get the # 8 jersey from Kobe.

“When you lose someone as tall as Kobe, people just want to carry their stuff,” said Palmer. “Now his shoes. Everything. I came home for lunch and got my shirt. It sucks.”

It’s the same story across town in JR’s Northwest Fresno store.

A few hours after it opened, part of the wall was left empty, a place where Kobe’s shirt hung. And now they are exhausted.

But to keep the Lakers star’s memory alive, the employees went to the warehouses and took out old collectibles to honor the late basketball player.

Bryant was a man who influenced many people in the central valley, both on and off the field.

“My prayers go out to his family,” said Bustos.

