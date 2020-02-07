Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service February 24 at Staples Center, ESPN says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – The life of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored at a memorial service February 24 at the Staples Center, ESPN said Thursday.

The date of the memorial takes on special significance, reflecting the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant’s jersey was removed Thursday by her alma mater, Harbor Day School at Corona Del Mar.

ESPN said the morning memorial was planned after coordination between the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization. The Clippers are ready to play the Grizzlies at the arena that night.

Kobe honored by mariachis with an emotional rendition of ‘Amor Eterno’ outside the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. At the time of the incident, they were traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for the Gianna team match.

The Staples Center recently held memorials celebrating the lives of musical artists Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.