Kobe and Gianna honored at the Pelicans Celtics game

NEW ORLEANS – Just before the New Orleans pelicans faced the Boston Celtics, they made sure to pay tribute to fallen basketball legend Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna in a few ways.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who died in a private helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

First, during the national anthem, the pelican players each wore a pair of kobes labeled “RIP Kobe and RIP Giana” on the shoe number 8 and 24. Then they were silent for 24 seconds.

, @ ZO2_ honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his shoes before today’s game pic.twitter.com/QFaTLxI1hP

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020

Adding both teams took 24 seconds to start the game.

Both teams honored Kobe Bryant by causing an injury to the 24-second clock to start today’s game pic.twitter.com/YYrV3GDRFz

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020