kobe-and-gigi-bryant-murals-in-la:-here-is-how-to-find-them

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A lot more than 100 murals honoring basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been painted around Los Angeles.

And now Kobemural.com has developed a new interactive map that exhibits you in which all the murals are found all-around Southern California.

Rafael Murcia drove all-around the Los Angeles location to doc just some of the murals and posted his online video on Instagram.

Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Also killed in the crash were being university baseball mentor John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, their daughter Alyssa Sarah and Payton Chester, a mom and daughter basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A celebration of lifetime attended by 20,000 people today was held Monday at the Staples Center.