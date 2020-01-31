Kobe Bryant accident: owner of Island Express helicopter suspends tours and other flight operations

LOS ANGELES – The company that owned the helicopter that crashed in southern California, killing basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and everyone else on board, has suspended all operations, reported our sister station KABC-TV.

Island Express Helicopters announced Thursday that it will suspend its flights indefinitely.

“The shock of the accident affected all staff and management has decided that the service will be suspended until it is deemed suitable for staff and customers,” the company said in a statement.

The Los Angeles-based company has provided charter flights and offered helicopter tours of Catalina and Southern California

Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot who was killed in the crash of the company’s Sikorsky S-76B, has been with Island Express for over 10 years and has logged more than 8,000 hours of flight time, the company said.

But on the day of the disaster, he was flying under special visual flight rules that require pilots to see where they are going.

He had flown the same flight the previous day – from Orange County to Ventura County – but on Sunday morning the fog was so heavy that he immobilized helicopters for the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff. Zobayan was forced to make a detour through the San Fernando Valley until he could return to follow the American Highway 101 to Calabasas.

RELATED: Kobe Calls Himself “Daddy’s Daughter” in Sweet Parenting “SportsCenter” Interview

The investigation into the causes of Sunday’s fatal accident is expected to take a year or more. It is expected that the condition of the aircraft, the maintenance records and the pilot’s experience will be investigated as part of this investigation, as well as factors such as weather conditions.

The company did not provide further details on why it was suspending its other flights or when they could resume.

Bryant had chartered the flight Sunday morning to go to the Mamba Sports Academy for a women’s basketball tournament with his daughter’s team.

Among the victims were his daughter Gianna and two children, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, as well as a trainer, Christina Mauser, were in the flight. Chester’s mother, Sarah, and Altobelli’s mother and father, Keri and John, were also killed in the accident.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe, Gianna: “ Our Love For Them Is Endless ”

The Associated Press, ABC News and KABC-TV contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.