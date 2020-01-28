Kobe Bryant accident: the 9 bodies found at the site of a helicopter crash in Calabasas

CALABASAS, California – The bodies of all victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others have been found, the Los Angeles County Coroner office said on Tuesday.

Recovery efforts have proven difficult on the rugged terrain near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Investigators were able to reach the accident site by ATVs Monday morning, one day after three bodies were found on the scene.

“Searches continued for the other six occupants of the helicopter. Shortly after, their bodies were found, removed from the accident site and transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center,” said the coroner’s office. in a press release.

Investigators will now conduct physical examinations on the victims, officials said.

The Sunday crash also killed two coaches at Orange County schools, the wife and daughter of one of the coaches, the pilot, and a mother and daughter.

Bryant’s helicopter left Santa Ana, Orange County shortly after 9 a.m. and flew for a while just east of Highway 5 near Glendale. Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank, just to the north, and Van Nuys, to the northwest.

After brandishing the helicopter for other aircraft, they cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to go north along 5 Freeway via Burbank before turning west to follow 101 Freeway.

Shortly after 0940, the helicopter again turned southeast and climbed more than 2000 feet. It then descended and crashed into the hill at around 1,400 feet, according to data from Flightradar24. The data also revealed that the helicopter lost control approximately 15 seconds before impact.

When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at approximately 184 mph and descending at a speed of over 4,000 feet per minute, according to the data.

The helicopter descended on Calabasas, where Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks was hosting a basketball tournament on Sunday. Bryant and his young daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent.

The debris field is described as larger than a football field, covering an area of ​​500 to 600 feet. The impact crater is located on a hill at 1085 feet above sea level. Pieces of the wreckage are found on both sides of the hill.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but the dense fog at the time was such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department immobilized their helicopters.

Justin Green, a New York aviation lawyer who flew helicopters in the Marine Corps, believes that weather conditions may have contributed to the accident. Pilots can be disoriented in bad weather, losing track of the upward direction. Green stated that a pilot flying an S-76 would be assessed on the instruments, which means that he could fly the helicopter without relying on outside visual cues.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department’s helicopters would not have left their Long Beach airport in such weather conditions.

But he noted that the department’s choppers are smaller and less sophisticated in terms of electronics than the S-76.

The NTSB has confirmed that weather is one of the many factors investigators are examining. They are asking the public to send any photos they may have taken in the accident area that morning.

Weather photos can be emailed to: testimon@ntsb.gov.

Among other things, federal transportation safety investigators will also review the pilot’s history, helicopter maintenance records, and owner and operator records, said Jennifer Homendy, board member of the NTSB, at a press conference.

The helicopter did not carry and was not required to have a “black box” recording flight data, said Homendy. However, the pilot had an iPad containing certain data, including a flight plan and weather information. Investigators may be able to examine other electronic devices on the aircraft for evidence.

The National Transportation Safety Board usually releases a preliminary report in about 10 days which gives a rough summary of what the investigators learned. A decision on the case can take a year or more.

