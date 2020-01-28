Kobe Bryant accident: the 9 bodies found at the site of a helicopter crash in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) – The bodies of all victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others have been found, the Los County Coroner office announced on Tuesday. Angeles.

Recovery efforts have proven difficult on the rugged terrain near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Investigators were able to reach the accident site by ATVs Monday morning, one day after three bodies were found on the scene.

“Searches continued for the other six occupants of the helicopter. Shortly after, their bodies were found, removed from the accident site and transported to the department’s Forensic Science Center,” said the coroner’s office. in a press release.

Investigators will now conduct physical examinations on the victims, officials said.

The Sunday crash also killed two coaches at Orange County schools, the wife and daughter of one of the coaches, the pilot, and a mother and daughter.

Bryant’s helicopter left Santa Ana, Orange County shortly after 9 a.m. and flew for a while just east of Highway 5 near Glendale. Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank, just to the north, and Van Nuys, to the northwest.

After brandishing the helicopter for other aircraft, they cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to go north along 5 Freeway via Burbank before turning west to follow 101 Freeway.

Shortly after 0940, the helicopter again turned southeast and climbed more than 2000 feet. It then descended and crashed into the hill at around 1,400 feet, according to data from Flightradar24. The data also revealed that the helicopter lost control approximately 15 seconds before impact.

When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at approximately 184 mph and descending at a speed of over 4,000 feet per minute, according to the data.

The helicopter descended on Calabasas, where Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks was hosting a basketball tournament on Sunday. Bryant and his young daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent.

The debris field is described as larger than a football field, covering an area of ​​500 to 600 feet. The impact crater is located on a hill at 1085 feet above sea level. Pieces of the wreckage are found on both sides of the hill.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Department immobilized their helicopters.

