Kobe Bryant also left his mark in Hollywood

(CNN) – Kobe Bryant was the first professional athlete in 2011 not to have his hand and footprints stamped on him as an actor at the historic Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Crowds and participants cheered the beloved NBA superstar and Olympians during the ceremony.

After being introduced by late night host and master of ceremonies Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant spoke about the honor he received, something he would never have imagined in his “wildest dreams”.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash. (AP)

“I am very honored to be able to do this,” said Bryant. “It’s never something I’ve ever thought about.”

He became a legend on the pitch, but Bryant – who at the age of 41 was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash on a hill in Calabasas, California on Sunday – also left his mark on Hollywood.

In 2018, he achieved another first place after being the only athlete to ever win a basketball championship and an Oscar.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant take part in a basketball game in December 2019 (Getty)

Bryant, who retired from professional basketball in 2016, won an Oscar for the best animated abstract for Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote.

He worked with animator Glen Keane and Oscar-winning composer John Williams on the project in which he dreamed of becoming a basketball player as a young boy.

“It was pretty surreal to see me animated,” Bryant told the New York Times after the short film was nominated. “I once dreamed of having a unique Nike shoe, but I never thought I would be animated by Glen Keane – it surpasses everything!”

Bryant also had a short flirt with a music career, including a planned 2000 debut rap album that was never released.

His single “K.O.B.E.” featured model and actress Tyra Banks.

On Sunday, rapper Drake was one of several celebrities to pay tribute to Bryant.

“It can’t be,” Drake wrote in the caption that contained the words “Farewell Mamba”, which was Bryant’s nickname.

