Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed nine people on board, a Lakers representative told Eyewitness News.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 had crashed on a hill in the city of Calabasas at around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown and an investigation is underway.

Initial reports indicated that five people were on board and killed in the accident. But at an afternoon press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the passenger manifest said there were nine people on board – one pilot and eight passengers – and officials now believe the nine died in the accident.

Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was also one of the passengers on the plane, according to an ESPN source. They were on their way to a travel basketball game with another player and parent. The other victims have not been identified.

The Los Angeles County fire and Sheriff’s Department officials said the accident was reported at 9:47 a.m. on rough terrain in the Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street area.

When the firefighters arrived, they found that a fire had started, consuming approximately a quarter of an acre of brushwood. The fire was particularly difficult to fight due to the presence of magnesium, which is difficult to extinguish and reacts with oxygen and water, said county fire chief Daryl Osby.

Paramedics also helicoptered to the scene and were hoisted up to try to help possible survivors, but all died at the scene, said Osby.

Villanueva refused to officially confirm the identity of all those killed on board the helicopter, pending official identification from the county coroner’s office.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of 18 investigators and staff members to investigate the cause of the accident. They will examine factors such as operations, human performance, airworthiness, structures and power plants.

Bryant, 41, spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was recruited by the NBA directly from the Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., A suburb of Philadelphia. He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Messages of condolences and tributes to one of the biggest names in basketball have poured in.

“Words cannot describe the pain I feel,” said Michael Jordan in a statement. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the big names in the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an incredible father who loved his family deeply – and was very proud of his daughter’s love of basketball. “

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in part: “Most of all, he will be remembered for inspiring people around the world to take a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and considered it his mission, to share it with future generations of players, taking particular pleasure in transmitting his love of the game to Gianna. “

Shaquille O’Neal tweeted: “There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and we will miss you. My condolences go to the Bryant family and to the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW. “

Clippers coach Doc Rivers broke down when talking about Bryant.

“The news is just devastating to everyone who knew it,” said Rivers, who coached the Boston Celtics against the Kobe Lakers in the 2010 NBA Finals. “And he meant a lot to me, obviously. He was such a big opponent. That’s what you want in sport. He had that DNA that very few athletes can have. “

Dozens of people began to assemble at an intersection near the Calabasas crash site on Sunday afternoon, as well as at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where Bryant has played for years.

Bryant, aka Black Mamba, was the fourth best scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third place by LeBron James. Bryant retired in 2016, ending two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with sublime versatile play and an unrelenting competitive ethic.

Death of Kobe Bryant: the world reflects on the life of the legend of basketball

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a written statement in response to the news, calling Bryant “the giant who inspired, amazed and delighted people around the world.”

“He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and remain with the ages as one of our greatest heroes.”

Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.