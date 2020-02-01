Kobe Bryant crash chopper not approved for fog

The company, whose helicopter crashed and killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, was not approved for flight in foggy conditions, according to US officials.

According to Keith Holloway, spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, Island Express helicopters may only be used in accordance with visual flight rules, ie pilots must be able to see clearly outside the aircraft in daylight.

“Preliminary information is that Island Express’s 135 certificate did not allow an IFR flight,” Holloway said on Friday. “No further details are currently available.”

Kobe Bryant

However, the aircraft was equipped for instrument flight, it said in several media reports.

“There is only one way you can be in the clouds, on an IFR flight schedule or by mistake,” said pilot and former Island Express security manager Kurt Deetz of the New York Times, referring to instrument flight rules.

Holloway told Reuters on Friday that it was not known whether the pilot was actually flying on instruments at the time of the wreck.

He said a preliminary crash report, expected in about 10 days, could include such a provision.

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Ara Zobayan, the helicopter pilot, was approved for instrument flying, but was unlikely to have had much experience with the company’s operating limitations, Deetz Forbes said separately.

The twin-engine helicopter crashed into a slope in Calabasas, California. Clouds and fog restricted the view.

Air traffic controllers had given Zobayan “special visual flight rules” or permission to fly around Burbank airport if the weather was not ideal.

The pilot had reported that the conditions for a visual flight were sufficient. The weather had apparently worsened in the further course of the flight.

The helicopter crashed on a hill in Calabasas, California. (Supplied)

In a separate statement, Island Express announced that all services would be discontinued.

“The shock of the accident affected all employees, and management decided that the service would be suspended until it is deemed appropriate for employees and customers,” said the charter company.

The death of 41-year-old Bryant, an 18-year-old NBA all-star and one of the most admired athletes around the world, has caused shock waves in the sports and entertainment world.