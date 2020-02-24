kobe-bryant-custom-made-made-tribute-casket-options-5-reproduction-nba-finals-trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man developed an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other folks who died in the January helicopter crash.

Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Superb Customized Layouts. He reported a pal of Kobe achieved out to him and asked for the casket.

It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It options pics of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers followers. It also has a duplicate of the Lakers basketball court docket adorned with 5 Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophies–the very same amount of NBA titles Kobe won throughout his profession.

A public memorial assistance is becoming held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins’ casket is at that memorial.