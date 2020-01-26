Kobe Bryant, daughter and 3 others die in helicopter crash in southern California, ABC News says

CALABASAS, California – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed the five on board, multiple sources told ABC News and ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that the retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the victims of the Sunday morning crash. The identities of the other three victims have not been released.

An NTSB spokesperson told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hill in the town of Calabasas at around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown and an investigation is underway.

Five people confirmed the death, no survivor in the #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu MPs stay with #LA County Fire staff. Investigation in progress.

– LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was recruited by the NBA directly from the Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., A suburb of Philadelphia. He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, averaged 25 points per game in his career and was the fourth best scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third place by LeBron James.

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016, ending two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with sublime versatile play and an unrelenting competitive ethic.

He had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the most popular players in the game as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league’s quintessential player in 2008 and double NBA champion, and has won 12 selections in the All-Defensive NBA teams.

Bryant has four children, all girls.

Off the field, Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for “Dear Basketball”, an animated short film based on a letter he wrote and published in The Players’ Tribune.

