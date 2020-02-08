Kobe Bryant dead: no engine failure in helicopter crash, NTSB preliminary report says

LOS ANGELES – A preliminary report released Friday says there is no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last month, but officials still don’t know what caused the accident.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service February 24 at Staples Center

According to the NTSB report, the two engines show no signs of catastrophic internal failure.

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the accident site was cut, it appears that the engines have been running and that the rotors have been spinning at impact.

The report states that after gaining altitude above Highway 101, the helicopter started a left turn, then started decent, moving at 184 mph and continued to turn left.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and down through the fog before crashing directly into the hillside. The witness said that he saw the helicopter for about 1 to 2 seconds before hitting the hill.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Detection and Warning System, which signals when an aircraft is likely to touch the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the FAA only requires it for air ambulances.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others died in the helicopter crash on January 26. The group was on their way to a women’s basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Friends of Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton were also killed in the accident.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.