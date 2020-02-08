Kobe Bryant dead: Probe finds no sign of engine failure outside in helicopter crash

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others showed no outward signs of engine failure, said the National Transportation Safety Board.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the others died in the January 26 accident in Calabasas, California.

The group was on their way to a women’s basketball tournament at their Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including the role played by the thick fog, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and down through the fog before crashing directly into the hillside.

The witness stated that he saw the helicopter for one to two seconds before hitting the hill.

The helicopter’s instrument panel was destroyed in the accident and most of the aircraft were moved, according to the NTSB investigation update. The flight controls were broken and damaged by fire.

Investigators believe that since a tree branch at the accident site was cut, it appears that the engines have been running and that the rotors have been spinning at impact.

Friday’s report was purely informative and did not contain any conclusions as to the cause of the accident. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, the deaths of the victims were judged as a blunt trauma accident.

Ara Zobayan was the chief pilot of Island Express Helicopters and logged more than 8,200 hours of flight time. He was also certified to fly only with instruments – a more difficult qualification to achieve which allows pilots to fly at night and through the clouds – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The last 50-year-old pilot flight test included inadvertent flight training in poor weather conditions. He explained how to recover if the plane’s nose was pointed too high or down, and what to do if the helicopter tilts to one side.

The pilot obtained satisfactory marks during the examination, which took place in May 2018.

The dead have rocked Los Angeles and the world of sports, with memorials covering the city and tributes to the Super Bowl and other games.