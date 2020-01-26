Kobe Bryant death reaction: NBA stars, sports legends bewildered by loss

Kobe Bryant, one of the most important and influential athletes of his generation, died in a California helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 18 times All-Star and five times NBA champion and made an indelible impression on athletes around the world with his passion both on and off the field.

When the news about the death of Bryant at the age of 41 spread across the sports world, there was an outburst of shock, sadness, respect and admiration for the former Laker. In Staples Center, fans have already gathered to make him a memorial. Athletes in other sports, such as Tom Brady and CC Sabathia, have shared their thoughts.

Here’s a look at how his colleagues in basketball have responded to the heartbreaking news:

Former NBA players and legends

I’m stunned. Words don’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

More than destroyed … my big brother … I can’t, I just can’t believe it

This pierces my soul, prayers to the Bryant family … Hard to understand even ..

I’m really lost for words! We have been friends since we were 12 years old and it is unthinkable to lose you and your daughter like that. I am so sad now! I love you my brother and you will get serious … https://t.co/h8GMOH5vtb

Current NBA stars

Man, I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 final. I had never looked at ball before and that final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be a KOBE. I am so FREAKING SAD !!!!

RIP LEGEND

Please do not. Please god no. It can’t be true.

This is devastating not only for his family, but also for the world. My condolences to his family and loved ones. #ripkobe

‍♂️ RIP to a smh legend

No damn way … no way, no way …….. No way ……… No way … no way … …

Drive home speechless on this plane! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones This doesn’t even feel like a real man …

I had the honor to shake Kobe’s hand for my first ever NBA game. The man was a legend and that is a moment I will never forget. Prayers for his family and friends. Life is fragile. pic.twitter.com/yl1UgyrWZc

I still can’t believe this is true … My heartfelt condolences to the Bryant family, may the spirit of God comfort you at such a difficult moment … RIP Kobe Bryant #nbafamily #MambaForever #loveyouKobe

I’m shocked … I don’t know what to think now

Devastating news: (((completely speechless !! RIP legend ….

Outside the NBA world

We already miss you Kobe ❤️❤️

My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life is not fair. This can’t be

I don’t want to believe what I see / hear on Kobe

