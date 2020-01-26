Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41

January 26, 2020

Published by Parfit

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is reported to have died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with at least three other people when a fire broke out on the helicopter and brought it to a crash. The story was interrupted today (January 26th) by TMZ Sports. Bryant was flying over the Calabasas area of ​​California when the crash happened. According to TMZ, Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not among the passengers.

Just last night, LeBron overtook James Bryant and finished third in the NBA standings of all time. Some of Kobe’s last public words congratulated LeBron on this success and said, “Push the game forward @KingJames. I respect my brother very much. ”

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. This is an evolving story. Ambrosia For Heads extends its deepest condolences to the Bryant family.

